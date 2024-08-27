POM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 292.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after buying an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after acquiring an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TM stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.09. The stock had a trading volume of 241,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

