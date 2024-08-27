POM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,189 ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,426,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,548,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,680,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMTH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.29. 78,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,848. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.