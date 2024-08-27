POM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $26,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,159,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $11.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

