Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $689.04 million and approximately $75.51 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Popcat (SOL) Token Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Popcat (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.7599352 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $84,505,193.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

