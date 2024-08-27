Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 818 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

ADI traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

