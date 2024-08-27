Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPRF remained flat at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$1.18.
About Primary Health Properties
