Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Primary Health Properties Plc (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHPRF remained flat at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$1.18.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

About Primary Health Properties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.