PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.550-11.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.81.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.46. 1,337,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,037. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

