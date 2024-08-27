PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.55-11.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 0.7 %

PVH stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PVH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.81.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

