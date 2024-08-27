QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $77,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 323,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.16. 416,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,243,426. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

