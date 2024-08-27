QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $169.80 and last traded at $170.09. 1,085,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,258,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.22 and a 200-day moving average of $180.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank OZK acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

