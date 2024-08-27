Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Radware worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Radware by 239.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Radware by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Radware by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Radware Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,382. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $979.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.