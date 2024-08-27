Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 900 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $1,417.40. 8,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,934. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,404.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,351.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.