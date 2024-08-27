Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.50. 59,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $597.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on PH

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.