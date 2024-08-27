Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $1.76 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DINO traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. 390,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,603. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

