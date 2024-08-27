Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 169.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $250,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Ross Stores by 56.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,508 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

ROST stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,866. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

