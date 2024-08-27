Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $3.40 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.07. 121,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

