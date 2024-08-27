Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 572,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,600,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $46,030,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,517,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,387,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. 414,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,598. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

