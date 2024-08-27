Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 85,700 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 80,144 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.77. The stock had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,736. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.40.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

