Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 88,381 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,381 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Masco worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Masco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 850.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Masco by 15.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.6 %

Masco stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 203,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $81.91.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.