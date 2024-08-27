Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,289. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

