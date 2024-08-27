Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Up 3.8%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 55,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 166,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,361,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

