Rational Advisors LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.76. 22,597,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,800,078. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

