Rational Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

