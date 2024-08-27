Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.46. 1,216,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.18. The company has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

