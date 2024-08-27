RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) VP Sells $1,229,214.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $292.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,901. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.79 and a 200-day moving average of $273.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2,384.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $754,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $2,380,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at $266,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

