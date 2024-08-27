Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 5.2%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 8,495,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,104,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

Redfin Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 98.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 44,377 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 162.7% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 52,367 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

See Also

