Regal Partners Limited (RPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Regal Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Regal Partners Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Regal Partners
In related news, insider Sarah Dulhunty acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.22 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,097.65 ($20,336.25). Corporate insiders own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
Regal Partners Company Profile
