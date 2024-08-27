Regal Partners Limited (RPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Regal Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Regal Partners Stock Performance

Get Regal Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regal Partners

In related news, insider Sarah Dulhunty acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.22 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$30,097.65 ($20,336.25). Corporate insiders own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Regal Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.