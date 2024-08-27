Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 404,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,522. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.12, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.11 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

