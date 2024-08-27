Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.27. 675,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,672. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $208.00.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.