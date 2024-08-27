Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.26 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $874.07.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $17.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $882.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $828.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.18. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

