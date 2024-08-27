Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $24.97 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.39. 3,208,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,589. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day moving average of $211.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.