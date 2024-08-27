Reviewing Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) & Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) and Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Iradimed has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daxor has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iradimed and Daxor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Iradimed presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Iradimed’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Daxor.

This table compares Iradimed and Daxor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 26.83% 25.18% 20.90% Daxor N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Iradimed pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Daxor pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Iradimed pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iradimed and Daxor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $69.48 million 8.35 $17.19 million $1.41 32.51 Daxor $1.28 million 31.35 N/A N/A N/A

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of Daxor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iradimed beats Daxor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical application specialists, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Daxor

(Get Free Report)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.