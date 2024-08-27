REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. REX American Resources traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 43,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 161,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Creative Planning grew its stake in REX American Resources by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 61.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 440.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $783.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.