REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. REX American Resources traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76. Approximately 43,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 161,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $783.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03.
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
