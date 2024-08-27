Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.04

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 49830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,081,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,622,000 after purchasing an additional 190,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,890,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 261,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 858,419 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

