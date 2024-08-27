Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Cut by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,089,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,744,000 after acquiring an additional 855,882 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

