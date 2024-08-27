Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. 390,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,088. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $125,689,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,301 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 716,320 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $30,128,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

