Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 363,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 153,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Rubicon Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Rubicon Minerals

Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

