Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $104.31

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.31, but opened at $111.99. Ryanair shares last traded at $109.60, with a volume of 163,385 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $9,426,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after buying an additional 149,472 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.