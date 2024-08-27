Saga Price Tops $1.49 on Exchanges (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00002362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Saga has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $149.37 million and approximately $36.48 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000094 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00244813 BTC.

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,028,549,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,420,725 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,028,399,518 with 100,365,824 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.62496845 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $47,014,018.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.