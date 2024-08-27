Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAND. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

SAND traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. 1,820,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,493. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after buying an additional 242,554 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 125,096 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after purchasing an additional 657,177 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

