Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $11.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $962.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $887.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $816.72. The company has a market capitalization of $914.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

