SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 274,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $227.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.