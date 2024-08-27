Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.36

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 12780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDC. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

