Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.