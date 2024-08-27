Science Group (LON:SAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $494.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 494 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.44), with a volume of 19323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.50 ($6.36).

Science Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,753.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 436.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 422.41.

Insider Transactions at Science Group

In related news, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($59,343.27). Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

