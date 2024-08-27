SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 27,419 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,193,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

