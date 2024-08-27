SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.06. SelectQuote shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 151,335 shares traded.

SelectQuote Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 229.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 808,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 85.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SelectQuote by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 170,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.