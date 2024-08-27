Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $748,000 Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Camtek were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Camtek by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Camtek by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 498,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.