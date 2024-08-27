Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 361.10% from the company’s previous close.

STTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 3.9 %

STTK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,971. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $165.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber acquired 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $174,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.