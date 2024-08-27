Shentu Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $78.87 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000924 BTC on exchanges.

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 137,410,422 coins and its circulating supply is 137,410,425 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

